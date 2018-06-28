University of Missouri rejects recognition of graduate student union

COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri System officially denied recognition to the Coalition of Graduate Student Workers Friday.

According to a news release the coalition said it received the news through its attorney. Graduate students voted to establish a union in April. In that election, 84 percent of MU graduate students supported the effort to unionize. After the vote, Interim Chancellor Hank Foley warned the University would not recognize the union.

The coalition said it would continue legal action against the UM system.