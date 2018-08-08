University of Missouri seeing increased anxiety in students
COLUMBIA (AP) — The University of Missouri is seeing a sharp increase in the number of students seeking help this fall for anxiety.
The University of Missouri's Counseling Center director David Wallace says about 35 percent more students sought counseling in the last five weeks compared with the same timeframe last fall semester.
The Columbia Missourian reports the increased demand is causing some students to have to wait weeks to get an appointment. The center has 12 full-time and four part-time professional staff.
Wallace says stress, anxiety, depression, grief and academic concerns are the top reasons students seek counseling.
Students who are considered in danger of harming themselves or others are referred for hospitalization. The number of students hospitalized has varied from eight to 15 per year in recent years.
