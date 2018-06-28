University of Missouri settles health care fraud claim

COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri has agreed to pay the federal government $2.2 million to settle a claim that their health care program physicians committed fraud.

The Kansas City Star reports that the physicians were accused of violating the False Claims Act by submitting claims for radiology services to federal programs such as Medicare and Medicaid, and maintaining that radiology images had been reviewed by officials.

U.S. attorney for the Western District Tammy Dickinson said Thursday that physicians had not reviewed the radiology images. The federal investigation had found that the radiology reviews were done by residents.

The program is part of the University of Missouri Health System. It has made a five-year corporate integrity agreement with the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.