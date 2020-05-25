University of Missouri- St. Louis to waive fall online course fees

By: Juliana Tornabene, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

ST LOUIS - The University of Missouri- St. Louis will waive all online course fees through the fall semester, according to a press release. 

The release said they are waiving the fees to help students and their families manage the financial challenges they may have from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The university has already waived online course fees for the summer semester, according to the release, and transitioned completely to online classes. The release said this saved students about $1.6 million. 

The release also said the university has seen a credit hour enrollment increase of nearly 4% since making the announcement of waived fees. 

The university said it is planning to return to in-person classes in the fall, but they have increased their online and "blended" courses to give students flexibility in their choices. 

The release said the university has also implemented a test-optional process for fall applicants, removed standardized test score requirements for students over the age of 24 and allowed students with a balance of $1,000 or less on their bill continue to enroll with modified payment plans. 

