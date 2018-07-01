University of Missouri System administration to get state audit

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — State Auditor Nicole Galloway is launching an audit of the administration of the University of Missouri system.

Galloway said Thursday that the audit will review the administrative spending and policies of the Board of Curators and the president of the four-campus system.

The audit comes after a tumultuous several months at the university that included protests by a black student group at the Columbia campus, a threatened boycott by the football team, the resignation of the university president and video of a faculty member threatening journalists covering the protests.

Galloway said the audit is part of a broader effort by her office to look into higher education oversight and affordability for students.

She discussed the audit initiatives during a Capitol event hosted by The Associated Press and Missouri Press Association.