University of Missouri System curators elect a new chairman

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis lawyer has been named chairman of the University of Missouri board of curators.

St. Louis attorney Maurice B. Graham is the newly elected chairman of the University of Missouri board of curators. Graham was selected Friday at the board's meeting in St. Louis to serve the one-year term as chairman. Kansas City attorney John Phillips was selected as vice chairman.

The Kansas City Star reports both posts are effective Jan 1.

Graham was appointed to the board of curators in January 2015. Phillips was appointed in 2013 to the board of curators, which is the governing body of the four-campus University of Missouri System and consists of nine members, all appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the Senate.