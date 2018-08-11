University of Missouri system proposes tuition increases

COLUMBIA (AP) — The four-campus University of Missouri system is proposing raising tuition and required fees of in-state undergraduates by 2.1 percent for the fiscal year that begins in July.

The Kansas City Star reports that system officials consider the increases announced Thursday "modest" and say they'd generate $14.4 million in revenues. The administrators cite "significant financial and budgetary pressures" on the campuses in Columbia, St. Louis, Kansas City and Rolla.

Tuition and fees at Columbia would rise by $199 per semester, while students at the Kansas City campus would increase by $192.

Enrollment at the Columbia campus for the 2016-17 academic year dropped by 2,182 from last year. That's a 6.2 percent decline and the lowest enrollment since 2010.

The system's governing board will vote on the proposals next month.