COLUMBIA (AP) — A leading credit-rating agency says the University of Missouri system's credit outlook is stable, despite turmoil last year.

The system announced Monday that Moody's Investors Service is maintaining the system's Aa1 credit rating.

The announcement came months after credit-rating company Standard & Poor's downgraded the system's outlook from stable to negative but didn't actually lower the rating.

The outlook was downgraded primarily because of concerns with the system's ratio of available resources to debt. A report also touched on the departures of two top administrators amid student protests over the handling of racial issues on the Columbia campus.

Moody's Investors Service cited the system's four campuses, health services and financial management in maintaining the credit outlook. It says the system faces challenges including lower enrollment and leadership turnover.