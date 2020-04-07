University of Missouri system will restrict hiring during COVID-19

COLUMBIA - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Missouri system is restricting hiring and large purchases.

The university is instructing staff and faculty to follow these restrictions to mitigate the financial impact COVID-19 might have on MU, according to a news release from UM president and MU interim chancellor Mun Choi.

Starting immediately, the university will restrict hiring and large purchases for the short-term.

"This is not a hiring freeze as we will continue to hire some positions, but those hires will require approval from the appropriate administrator," Christian Basi, MU media relations director, said.

"We strive to make the best decisions possible within an ever-changing situation," Choi said. "During this uncertain time, we also must be good fiscal stewards."

MU said it will be ensuring students receive a high-quality education. This will include continuing research and scholarships, and supporting retention and recruitment rates.