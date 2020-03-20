University of Missouri to cancel all summer abroad programs

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced Thursday the decision to cancel all summer 2020 abroad programs.

This decision comes amid COVID-19 concerns.

In an email to students the university said, "We will continue to monitor the situation in all of our locations over the coming weeks. Should the conditions normalize, MU Journalism Abroad may consider may consider reaching out to all summer 2020 applicants regarding continued interest in participation."

Last week, MU cancelled all spring study abroad programs.