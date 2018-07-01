University of Missouri to Host Policy and Agriculture Experts

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is hosting a public meeting with the Board of International Food and Agricultural Development Friday.

The board is a group of policy and agriculture experts appointed by President Barack Obama to address global hunger issues.

Members will report on outreach visits to Africa and Asia and discuss research priorities in pest management and increasing food production while reducing water use.

The event begins at 8 a.m. on the MU campus.