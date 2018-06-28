University of Missouri to meet with labor union to discuss new contract

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) — The University of Missouri System will begin mediation with a labor union that represents service, maintenance and custodial employees.

The university system and LiUNA Laborers' Local 773 haven't reached an agreement since their contract expired at the end of August.

University system spokesman John Fougere told The Columbia Daily Tribune (http://bit.ly/1PjUwq6 ) Friday the mediation set for Jan. 25-26 was mutually agreed upon.

The university implemented its most recent contract offer earlier this school year after the two groups couldn't reach a contract agreement. Union members voted against that in September.

As part of that proposal, the university changed union workers' pay model to a merit-based system in which pay increases are tied to employee evaluations. Union members previously worked under a system that tied pay increases to longevity of service.