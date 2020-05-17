University of Missouri to pay $175,000 in open records case

Wednesday, May 13 2020
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri will pay $175,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by an animal rights group over a public records request.

The Beagle Freedom Project asked the university for records pertaining to cats and dogs used for research.

The university initially said the group would need to pay $82,222 for the records, prompting the lawsuit.

The group won at trial last year and on Monday a judge ended the case by approving the settlement amount.

St. Louis Public Radio reports the Beagle Freedom Project's attorney had at one time offered to settle the lawsuit for $1 and some policy changes at the university.

