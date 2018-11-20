University Offers Therapy Dogs During Finals

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Students at Missouri Western State University are being offered a furry form of stress relief during final exams.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the school is making a pair of registered therapy dogs available for one hour each afternoon starting Tuesday. The dogs, named Chandler and Bailey, will be around through May 6.

The dogs' handler is Melinda Kovacs, an assistant professor of political science. She says the dogs will provide " an unconditionally loving, supportive furry presence" for students who need a break.

The service is aimed mainly at students, but Kovacs is inviting faculty and staff to stop by for some friendly dog-patting as well.