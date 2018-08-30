University review panel continues despite budget cut

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A panel tasked with recommending changes for the University of Missouri system is moving forward despite funding cuts.

The University of Missouri Review Commission met for the first time Friday to discuss how to help a system rocked by turmoil following student protests and leadership changes. The system president and Columbia chancellor resigned amid protests.

Some lawmakers were frustrated about the handling of Columbia protests last year over what some saw as administrators' indifference to racial issues. In response, lawmakers created the commission.

Gov. Jay Nixon in July blocked the roughly $750,000 lawmakers budgeted for commission, citing lagging revenues.

Newly elected chairwoman Jeanne Sinquefield says the commission will continue work despite the cut.

House and Senate administrators say the Legislature will help the panel with funding and other administrative support.