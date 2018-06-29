University Student Assaulted on Rollins Street

COLUMBIA - Police responded to a report of an assault on the University of Missouri campus Sunday evening. According to MUPD, a 20-year-old female student of the university was struck near the intersection of Rollins Street and College Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

The victim said she was walking on Rollins Street when she was approached by three men between the ages of 17 and 22. After making a deragatory comment, the suspect made a fist and struck her on the cheek before continuing down Rollins Street.