University Trauma Center Continues its Certification

COLUMBIA - University Hospital was recertified on Thursday as a "Level One" trauma treatment center by the American College of Surgeons. Level One is the highest ranking available to trauma centers in the US.

There are only two other Level One certified hospitals in Missouri. The other two hospitals are in the St. Louis area, said Matt Splett, Media Relations for University Hospital.

To be ranked as a Level One trauma center, the University Hospital has be able to provide 24-hour care, seven days a week. According to a news release from University Hospital, the American College of Surgeons requires Level I trauma centers to have specialized surgeons in such areas as trauma, neurosurgery and orthopaedics.

'"We have the sub-specialists in all the areas, including sub-specialists in trauma care to provide state of the art trauma care to those who are injured," said Dr. Stephen Barnes M.D..

The ranking is good for the next three years, when the American College of Surgeons will reevaluate the hospital.