Unlocking the Mystery of Jesse James

If you haven't heard, there's yet another Jesse James movie playing at a theatre near you. It's titled the "Assassination of Jesse James."

If you believe the movie, "The Assassination of Jesse James," you must believe that Bob Ford killed Jesse in 1882. This series had a different conclusion. Bud Hardcastle believes Jesse is buried in Granbury, Texas. He says thanks to modern technology he'll solve the Jesse James mystery once and for all. Hardcastle is concentrating on a cave in Arkansas. He says the evidence in that cave will prove that Jesse faked his death and lived many years under the name J. Frank Dalton.

Betty Duke has already seen the new movie and says it was depressing.

"I am trying to prove who my great grandfather was," says Duke. "And I am also trying to prove that at this point, no one knows where Jesse James was buried."

Betty believes her great grandfather James Courtney was the real Jesse James. She wrote a book detailing that Jesse faked his death, changed his name and moved to Texas. She says Bob Ford shot someone but it was Jesse's cousin, Wood Hite, who was also an outlaw.

One group of experts agrees the 1995 exhumation of Jesse James at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Kearney, Missouri was a farce. If their findings are correct then it would be very hard to believe the new movie "The Assassination of Jesse James" is anything but pure fiction. Of course, we know Hollywood has never let facts and figures get in the way of a good movie.