Unoccupied home damaged in Wednesday morning fire

COLUMBIA - A fire at an unoccupied house left structure damage on Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the city of Columbia, fire crews responded just after midnight on Wednesday morning to 1408 Fir Place.

Columbia Fire Crews are fighting a residential structure fire in the 1400 block of Fir Pl. pic.twitter.com/o8a2pEkahS — Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) July 29, 2020

Smoke and flames were already showing when the first crew arrived, according to the release.

According to the release, the fire inside was "significant" and consumed the attic and the stairs leading to the basement.

An Assistant Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.