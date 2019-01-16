Unrest breaks out near St. Louis where Michael Brown was shot

FERGUSON (AP) - Unrest has broken out for a second night in a St. Louis suburb after a police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown.

Authorities blocked off access to Ferguson on Monday night and KTVI-TV reported that police in riot gear were using tear gas to disperse a crowd of protesters. It said there were reports of rubber bullets being fired. KMOV-TV said the tear gas was being fired at people gathering near a major intersection.

Looting and unrest had broken out Sunday night following a candlelight vigil for 18-year-old Michael Brown, who police said was shot multiple times Saturday after being confronted by an officer in Ferguson, a suburb of 21,000 that's nearly 70 percent black.

Witnesses have said Brown had his hands raised and that the officer was white.