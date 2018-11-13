Unsolved killing from 1968 gets new look

ST. CHARLES (AP) - An unsolved killing that happened nearly 50 years ago is getting new scrutiny from authorities in St. Charles County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that an unidentified pre-school girl's body was found in 1968 in a suitcase in a lake near West Alton. A spokesman for the St. Charles County Police Department says the body is expected to be exhumed in the next few weeks from a cemetery in St. Charles.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Tuesday posted a depiction of what the girl would have looked like when she was alive. The depiction was on a Facebook page called Help ID Me, maintained by the center.