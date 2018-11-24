Untreated Waste Discharged at St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A broken valve at a pump station is blamed for the discharge of untreated wastewater into the River des Peres in south St. Louis, then into the Mississippi River.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Sewer District says the discharge occurred early Tuesday less than three-quarters of a mile from the Mississippi. Emergency repairs took about five hours, and during that time untreated waste went into the River des Peres, then into the Mississippi River.
MSD officials say the exact volume isn't known. The waste was quickly diluted, but the public is urged to avoid contact with both rivers near the site of the discharge for up to three days.
