Unused Vehicles Could Help Greene County Extension

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Vehicle donations are being sought to help the cash-strapped University of Missouri Extension Service in Greene County.

Money has been tight since the Greene County Commission cut the amount it spends to support the Extension Service. The Extension Service says donations can be made through the national vehicle buying company AutoWranglers.com. They'll pick up cars, trucks, motorcycles, recreational and all-terrain vehicles, boats, boat motors and farm equipment in any condition. AutoWranglers.com then will forward money to the Greene County Extension Council.

Greene County Extension program director David Burton says he understands that commissioners have a "difficult budget situation" but hopes that the funding situation improves.

The Extension Service offers a range of classes about subjects that include nutrition and agriculture. It also works with 4-H youth.