Unveiling Historical Facelift

A ribbon cutting Thursday morning officially opened the bus station after a $2.37 million renovation.

The project included expansion of the building, refurbishing the roof, expanding the waiting room, adding office space, and a newly covered passenger platform. In addition to that, the city of Columbia commissioned two local artists to leave their mark on this historic building. The artwork showcases a theme of time, from past to present, showing us the depot's transition from trains to buses.

"I hope it can inspire kids, to spark their imagination. Maybe while you're waiting for the bus in the cold weather, it will take your mind off of other things. So you gotta use your imagination to figure out what different characters are represented in each painting. Hopefully it will just add a little character to the community," said artist David Spear.

The new artwork can be seen inside the waiting room, along with artwork from artist Don Asbee outside.