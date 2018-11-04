Up for debate: Petition to change MO voting reaches Kander's office

1 year 11 months 3 weeks ago Friday, November 11 2016 Nov 11, 2016 Friday, November 11, 2016 1:45:00 PM CST November 11, 2016 in News
By: Max Diekneite, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Secretary of State Jason Kander announced his office has received an initiative petition which proposes to significantly change Missouri's constitution as it relates to voting, this just days after the general election. The proposed amendment would remove party affiliation from ballots, meaning voters would not see which party which candidate belongs to.

Thursday, the secretary of state's office released a statement saying the petition, submitted by Damien Johnson of St. Louis, would amend Article VIII of Missouri's constitution, and that it is open for public comment for 30 days. It states:

"Candidates running for United States Senate, United States Congress, Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Senate and State Representative shall be listed as a non-partisan candidate and no Party affiliation shall be listed next to a candidate."

KOMU reached out to representatives of the Republican, Democrat and Libertarian parties, and none expressed support for taking party affiliation off of Missouri ballots. 

“With the untrue and misleading political advertisements of today, sometimes the only thing a voter can trust is the party name by each candidate,” said Homer Page, chairman of the Boone County Democratic Central Committee.

Greg Tlapek, chairman of Missouri's Libertarian Party, said he believes the amendment would cause a great deal of confusion, and would not help third-party candidates, or voters.

“Political parties really do help people give them an idea of what people are likely to stand for,” Tlapek said. “Who is going to do enough research to make an informed decision when there are potentially 50 or 60 people you’d have to look into for 13 races. You can’t expect people to do that, and have an informed opinion about it."

The second part of the proposed amendment would eliminate primaries, and require candidates to receive a majority vote in order to win. It states:

"...all candidates shall run in a November election without running in a primary and required to win 50% plus one of the votes cast. If no candidates win 50% plus one of the votes cast, then there shall be a runoff between the top two candidates no later than 60 days after the November election."

Steve Spellman, the treasurer of the Boone County Republican Central Committee, said he believes the petition was brought forth due to frustrations over Missouri's race for governor, in which Governor-Elect Eric Greitens, a former Democrat, faced off against Attorney General Chris Koster, a former Republican. 

"This is probably a natural reaction to our political election this November, where, particularly the two governor candidates were maybe part of a different party in the past, and there were some ideologies in each of those and the character of each individuals that not everybody in the parties agreed with," Spellman said. 

According to Tlapek, the runoff - also known as a 'ranked choice' - would require voters to rank the candidates in order of personal preference. In short, if no candidate receives the majority of votes, second-place votes are added up, starting with the second-place votes for the candidate with the least amount of first-place votes, and going until someone receives a majority. 

Both Tlapek and Spellman are in favor of a runoff. Tlapek said the presidential election highlighted what he believes is an obvious weakness in our democracy. 

“We’re electing candidates without a majority of the vote, which is just pivotal for democracy,” Tlapek said. "We’ve disenfranchised people. In some districts, if you aren’t a Republican, you might as well stay home."

Spellman, a Republican, said the runoff could be very beneficial to Columbia, due to the fact there have been several races in recent history where two, ideologically-similar candidates have run and split the electorate. 

"You'll see multiple people run for the same race, and sometimes they'll be similar in their leadership style, or ideology, and sometimes it'll split the vote, and people will have to go through a calculus as a voter," Spellman said. "If it's a three or four way race, or more, voters become disenfranchised and disenchanted, and say 'hey, I wish I had a chance to rank my votes.'"

The petition is in its most preliminary stage, as it still must be reviewed by Kander's office. Before circulating the petition for signatures, state law requires the petition must be approved by the secretary of state. 

More News

Grid
List

Candidates push for votes on final weekend before election
Candidates push for votes on final weekend before election
BOONE COUNTY - Candidates for Missouri State House of Representatives seats in mid-Missouri made a final push for votes on... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 6:16:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Hartzler, Hoagenson compete for District 4 election
Hartzler, Hoagenson compete for District 4 election
COLUMBIA – In the U.S. Congressional District 4 race, incumbent Vicky Hartzler takes on newcomer Renee Hoagenson. The two are... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 4:47:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Big names campaign in Missouri ahead of critical Senate race
Big names campaign in Missouri ahead of critical Senate race
COLUMBIA - As Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, make their final appeal... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 4:33:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Military truck flips on I-70 Westbound in accident, causes backup
Military truck flips on I-70 Westbound in accident, causes backup
ROCHEPORT- A military truck flipped on I-70 Westbound near mile marker 117 at approximately 2:45 p.m. Sunday. The military... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 4:09:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

St. Louis area grocery chain adds more inventory robots
St. Louis area grocery chain adds more inventory robots
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A leading grocer in the St. Louis area is expanding its partnership with a San Francisco... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 3:20:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Despite difference in fundraising totals, senate race still neck and neck
Despite difference in fundraising totals, senate race still neck and neck
COLUMBIA - In the final days before Election Day, the race between incumbent Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill and Republican challenger,... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 10:45:00 AM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Amid deepening addiction crisis, FDA approves powerful new opioid
Amid deepening addiction crisis, FDA approves powerful new opioid
(CNN) -- Despite the ongoing opioid crisis plaguing the nation, the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 8:32:00 AM CST November 04, 2018 in News

People gather downtown for annual Magic Tree lighting
People gather downtown for annual Magic Tree lighting
COLUMBIA - The fifth annual Magic Tree lighting ceremony took place downtown Saturday. People gathered around for a countdown... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 1:02:00 AM CDT November 04, 2018 in News

Camdenton teen killed in rollover crash
Camdenton teen killed in rollover crash
LACLEDE COUNTY - A Camdenton teen was killed when her truck overturned near Lebanon on Thursday night. According to... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 9:58:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Driver flees after crash near downtown Columbia
Driver flees after crash near downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police were searching for the driver who fled the scene of a crash near downtown Saturday night, officers... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 9:50:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Jefferson Middle School hosts Lego robotics tournament
Jefferson Middle School hosts Lego robotics tournament
COLUMBIA - Jefferson Middle School hosted a First Lego League robotics tournament early Saturday afternoon. There were 19 teams... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 8:51:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Hawley, McCaskill make final push ahead of Tuesday's election
Hawley, McCaskill make final push ahead of Tuesday's election
COLUMBIA – Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Attorney General Josh Hawley, both held campaign events on Saturday... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 7:50:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Democrat McCaskill reaches right in GOP-leaning Missouri
Democrat McCaskill reaches right in GOP-leaning Missouri
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill has approvingly evoked former President Ronald Reagan. She said she would back President... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 7:18:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

State auditor race calls attention to candidates' credentials
State auditor race calls attention to candidates' credentials
COLUMBIA - Missourians will choose a state auditor in the Nov. 6 elections. The five candidates include incumbent Democrat Nicole... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 6:15:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in Smart Decision

Authorities make multiple drug arrests in Audrain, Callaway counties
Authorities make multiple drug arrests in Audrain, Callaway counties
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Several law enforcement organizations arrested three people Friday in a multi-county drug bust, a news release said.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 3:05:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Renovated Soldier's Memorial opening in St. Louis
Renovated Soldier's Memorial opening in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Soldier's Memorial in downtown St. Louis is open as of this weekend after a $30... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 12:40:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Conference inspires outdoor classrooms and school gardens
Conference inspires outdoor classrooms and school gardens
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Environmental Education Association hosted MO Green Schools and Environmental Education Conference on Friday and Saturday to... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 7:14:00 AM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

GOP leaders want probe into anti-Hawley campaign mailings
GOP leaders want probe into anti-Hawley campaign mailings
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Republican leaders are calling for a federal investigation into political mailings that slam Attorney General... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 6:11:00 AM CDT November 03, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 47°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 43°
10pm 43°
11pm 42°
12am 42°