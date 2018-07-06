Up to 50 teens caused damage, stole tip jar

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating reports that as many as 50 teenagers converged downtown to vandalize cars and outdoor furniture, and even stole from a restaurant's tip jar.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1Qk5tM1) reported that the crimes happened Saturday night. Police said they received several calls for assistance related to the large group of teens.

Police said the group went into one restaurant and took the tip jar. They damaged outdoor chairs at the Old Post Office Plaza, and damaged windows on two vehicles.

Investigators are looking at surveillance footage to determine just how many teens were involved.