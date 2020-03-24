UPDATE: 183 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, 20 in Boone County
JEFFERSON CITY — There are currently 183 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, the Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed Monday.
That's up from the 106 cases reported on Sunday.
Twenty of these cases are in Boone County, according to the City of Columbia's website. Of these cases, 14 are related to travel, two are from contact with a confirmed case, three are examples of community transmission and one case is still under investigation.
As of today, three people have died from COVID-19 in Missouri, in Boone, Jackson and St. Louis counties.
