UPDATE: 2 charged for the murder of Lincoln University student leader

JEFFERSON CITY - Police announced the arrests of two men for the death of D'Angelo Bratton Bland, the Lincoln University student leader who was shot and killed in December.

According to a press release, Michael Bouchee, 19, and Deangelo Frazier, 29, have been identified as the suspects in the shooting.

Authorities with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Texas arrested Bouchee on an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police said he was at the home on Dawson Street where the shots that hit Bratton Bland came from. According to the press release, Bouchee fled Missouri to avoid prosecution for his involvement.

Responding officers were able to locate several spent shell casings outside of 208 Dawson. A search warrant conducted at the residence where several weapon accessories were located consistent with the investigation.

Investigators talked to a number of witnesses who said Bouchee was at the home on Dawson Street during the shooting. Additionally, the witnesses said Bouchee had a handgun and pointed it at the end of the street where people were standing by cars parked on East Capitol Ave.

Arrangements are currently being made for the return of Bouchee to the State of Missouri.

Frazier has also been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Frazier is currently in jail on other charges in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

According to witnesses, Frazier was also at the Dawson Street home and had a “Baby AR Rifle”. Witnesses said Frazier made comments about a car driving by the household at a slow speed.

Witnesses also said Bouchee and Frazier then went downstairs on the porch and began to point the weapons at the end of the street while yelling at individuals standing by cars on East Capitol Ave.

Both men were charged in December with delivery of a controlled substance in connection with the shooting.