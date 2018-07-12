UPDATE: 2 Dead in San Francisco Plane Crash

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White says that there are two dead in the crash of an Asiana jetliner at San Francisco International Airport.

She also said several passengers were unaccounted for. She said, "This is a work in progress."

She said that the scene has been secured and has been turned over to the FBI. Terrorism has been ruled out.

She said at least 48 people were initially transported from the scene to area hospitals.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Flight 214 crashed while landing at 11:36 a.m. PDT. A video clip posted to YouTube showed smoke coming from a jet on the tarmac. Passengers could be seen jumping down the emergency slides.

Aviation safety experts say the crash Saturday of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 in San Francisco is only the second major accident for the twin-engine, wide-bodied jet in the 18 years the model has been in service

The former head of aviation accident investigations for the National Transportation Safety Board, Tom Haueter, says the 777 has a "fantastic record."

The two accidents share a striking similarity: Both occurred just about the time the planes were touching down to landing.

The previous accident occurred in 2008 at London's Heathrow Airport. A British Airways 777 landed hard about 1,000 feet short of the runway and then slid onto the runway. There were injuries, but no fatalities.

An investigation revealed ice pellets in the fuel.