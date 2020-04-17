UPDATE 2: Estimated $7 Million in Damages in Brookside Fire

7 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, May 27 2012 May 27, 2012 Sunday, May 27, 2012 2:29:00 PM CDT May 27, 2012 in News
By: Jennifer Long
loading

COLUMBIA - Crews started tearing down the walls of Brookside Apartment Complex on College Avenue at approximately 1:45 p.m. Sunday after firefighters put out the massive fire.

According to a media release from the Columbia Fire Department, preliminary damage estimates reach approximately $7 million.

There is no word on where students who were slated to live in the apartment complex will be housed in the fall, but officials from Brookside said they are working on finding temporary housing.

"Our residents are our first priority, and to this end we are already working to obtain temporary housing for those who will need it," said Brookside officials in a release to residents. "We met this morning with Stephens College and it appears that through them we will have temporary housing for every single resident in the fall."

There is still no known cause of the fire, however, some people from the neighborhood suspect arson or foul play due to the opposition builders faced in the construction of the building.

The apartment complex was expected to open in September of this year. 

 

More News

Grid
List

EmVP: Exclusive look at mid-Missouri nurses on the frontlines
EmVP: Exclusive look at mid-Missouri nurses on the frontlines
COLUMBIA - During a global pandemic, the healthcare workers are the super heroes. But, MU Health Care nurse Jared... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 9:36:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Breaking down coronavirus models
COVID-19 Town Hall: Breaking down coronavirus models
In Thursday's COVID-19 town hall, KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with chief meteorologist Kenton Gewecke about how data models work.... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 7:28:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

Return to business to be 'like a dial'
Return to business to be 'like a dial'
COLUMBIA – Local business leaders are eyeing May 4 to begin a return to normalcy, but say it can’t happen... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 7:17:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

Coronavirus pandemic takes toll on Missouri farmers
Coronavirus pandemic takes toll on Missouri farmers
JEFFERSON CITY- With empty shelves a frequent sight in grocery stores throughout Mid-Missouri, you may think that demand for goods... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 6:26:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

Suspect charged in Wednesday night officer-involved shooting in Jefferson City
Suspect charged in Wednesday night officer-involved shooting in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jamie T. Williams, 27, of Jefferson City, was charged in Cole County Circuit Court with second degree... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 5:58:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

Columbia Police investigating home invasion
Columbia Police investigating home invasion
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to a report of a home invasion in the 5000 block of Geyser Boulevard late... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 5:07:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

Missouri hospitals losing millions of dollars each day
Missouri hospitals losing millions of dollars each day
COLUMBIA - Hospitals across the state and country are preoccupied with COVID-19, causing many elective procedures and many routine practices... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 5:01:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

Families finding new ways to stay connected with social distancing
Families finding new ways to stay connected with social distancing
COLUMBIA - As families adjust to social distancing, some are finding creative ways to stay connected. One of those... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 4:27:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

"Stay Home Missouri" order has been extended through May 3
"Stay Home Missouri" order has been extended through May 3
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the extension of the "Stay Home Missouri" order until May 3 during his... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 3:25:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

CPD is looking for armed and dangerous suspect near Vandiver Drive
CPD is looking for armed and dangerous suspect near Vandiver Drive
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is looking for Roderick Jones, 36 of Columbia. They are looking for him in... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 1:31:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri mom says she didn't get the stimulus check she was expecting
Mid-Missouri mom says she didn't get the stimulus check she was expecting
SWEET SPRINGS - Melody Raines is a single mother of four. She, like thousands of others across the U.S., received... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 1:15:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

Kansas City Mayor Lucas extending stay-at-home order until May 15
Kansas City Mayor Lucas extending stay-at-home order until May 15
KANSAS CITY, MO ( WDAF ) - On Thursday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced he is extending the stay-at-home... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 1:07:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

Retired Modot employee urges drivers to slow down
Retired Modot employee urges drivers to slow down
COLUMBIA - As construction ramps up in Mid-Missouri, the Missouri Department of Transportation said they are reminding people to slow... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 12:57:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

Local man fosters dog to keep spirits high
Local man fosters dog to keep spirits high
COLUMBIA - Quarantine means extra time at home, and for those with four-legged friends, it means extra time with them... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 12:00:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

Anti-anxiety medication prescriptions up 34% since coronavirus
Anti-anxiety medication prescriptions up 34% since coronavirus
(CNN) -- More Americans are turning to anti-anxiety medications as the coronavirus crisis has upended everyday life. Prescriptions for... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 11:19:00 AM CDT April 16, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Mexico, released from hospital
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Mexico, released from hospital
MEXICO - A woman was treated for injuries at University Hospital and released after she was hit by a vehicle.... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 10:59:00 AM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

Lambert airport to receive nearly $60 million in federal grant money
Lambert airport to receive nearly $60 million in federal grant money
ST. LOUIS, MO ( KMOV ) - The COVID-19 pandemic has rattled the airline industry but help is on the... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 9:51:00 AM CDT April 16, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 41°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
4am 43°
5am 43°
6am 43°
7am 41°