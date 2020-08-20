UPDATE: 39 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Jefferson City Manor living facility

JEFFERSON CITY —A nursing home facility in Jefferson City reports more than half of its residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and three people have died.

JMS Senior Living, which owns Jefferson City Manor, released a statement after the total number of active COVID cases at the facility reached 36 on August 14. In a statement released on Monday, the facility reported 39 total residents have tested positive for the virus.

Three of the residents have died from underlying causes but had positive virus test results, according to the statement from the facility.

"The remaining 36 are being cared for in isolation in their rooms," the statement said.

The facility also had 29 staff members test positive. According to the website, they are not currently working on site.

"One employee has been hospitalized and the other 27 are recovering in quarantine at home and will not return to work until they meet the CDC return-to-work guidelines for healthcare providers," the statement said.

In a statement, JMS Senior Living, the owner of Jefferson City Manor, said they are "doing everything they can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within their facilities."

"JMS Senior Living is staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances. We are also following guidance from the CDC and CMS to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19," the website said.

More than 150 residents and staff were tested last week and the facility started receiving results on August 13.

The results were reported to the Cole County Health Department, the Missouri Division of Health and Senior Services, and to all infected residents and their families.

"We know you are concerned about your loved one, but it is crucial that we limit visitation to reduce the spread of this virus. We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting, or on social media," the facility management said.

The facility said it has screened every resident and staff member every day for possible signs and symptoms since March.

JMS said they are adhering to state and local guidelines, but need help from families to prevent the spreading COVID from communities into their buildings.

Ben Scheulen, chief executive officer of Jefferson City Manor, said the facility has designated certain staff to care only for COVID-19 positive residents.

"We have also hired an outside contractor to supplement our normal cleaning services and provide a special cleansing of all common areas of our building," Scheulen said.

All visitors are suspended from entering the facility, the statement said.

This is the first time any Jefferson City Manor residents or staff have tested positive for the new coronavirus.