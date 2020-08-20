UPDATE: 39 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Jefferson City Manor living facility

2 days 13 hours 43 minutes ago Monday, August 17 2020 Aug 17, 2020 Monday, August 17, 2020 5:24:00 PM CDT August 17, 2020 in News
By: Alyssa Jackson, KOMU 8 Reporter and Greta Serrin, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY —A nursing home facility in Jefferson City reports more than half of its residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and three people have died.

JMS Senior Living, which owns Jefferson City Manor, released a statement after the total number of active COVID cases at the facility reached 36 on August 14. In a statement released on Monday, the facility reported 39 total residents have tested positive for the virus.

Three of the residents have died from underlying causes but had positive virus test results, according to the statement from the facility.

"The remaining 36 are being cared for in isolation in their rooms," the statement said.

The facility also had 29 staff members test positive. According to the website, they are not currently working on site.

"One employee has been hospitalized and the other 27 are recovering in quarantine at home and will not return to work until they meet the CDC return-to-work guidelines for healthcare providers," the statement said.

In a statement, JMS Senior Living, the owner of Jefferson City Manor, said they are "doing everything they can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within their facilities."

"JMS Senior Living is staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances. We are also following guidance from the CDC and CMS to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19," the website said.

More than 150 residents and staff were tested last week and the facility started receiving results on August 13.

The results were reported to the Cole County Health Department, the Missouri Division of Health and Senior Services, and to all infected residents and their families.

"We know you are concerned about your loved one, but it is crucial that we limit visitation to reduce the spread of this virus.  We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting, or on social media," the facility management said.

The facility said it has screened every resident and staff member every day for possible signs and symptoms since March.

JMS said they are adhering to state and local guidelines, but need help from families to prevent the spreading COVID from communities into their buildings. 

Ben Scheulen, chief executive officer of Jefferson City Manor, said the facility has designated certain staff to care only for COVID-19 positive residents.

"We have also hired an outside contractor to supplement our normal cleaning services and provide a special cleansing of all common areas of our building," Scheulen said.

All visitors are suspended from entering the facility, the statement said.

This is the first time any Jefferson City Manor residents or staff have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

More News

Grid
List

Senate Bill 1 turns into 6 different bills
Senate Bill 1 turns into 6 different bills
JEFFERSON CITY- The house committee has decided to make the provisions of Senate Bill 1 into six different house bills.... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 9:31:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

One man arrested in connection to a stolen car in Jefferson City
One man arrested in connection to a stolen car in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - One man was arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase in Jefferson City,... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 6:27:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Commercial structure fire in Jefferson City leaves damage to roof
Commercial structure fire in Jefferson City leaves damage to roof
JEFFERSON CITY - A small structure fire left one roof damaged in Jefferson City, Wednesday. The Jefferson City Fire... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 5:54:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: MU's IFC recruitment goes virtual
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: MU's IFC recruitment goes virtual
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 5:38:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 5:26:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Schools making the switch to online, could MU follow
Schools making the switch to online, could MU follow
COLUMBIA – As schools begin in person classes, some universities have already switched to remote learning. Michigan State,... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 4:53:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Some local private schools attribute enrollment increase to CPS' hybrid model
Some local private schools attribute enrollment increase to CPS' hybrid model
COLUMBIA - The coronavirus pandemic could be the reason why more parents are turning to private schools for their children's... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 4:45:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Jefferson City teenager seriously injured after car crash
Jefferson City teenager seriously injured after car crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City teenager was seriously injured in a crash on U.S. 54, Tuesday, after her car... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 4:03:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Broadway Diner hoping to reopen Thursday after grease fire
Broadway Diner hoping to reopen Thursday after grease fire
COLUMBIA - Wednesday marks five months since Broadway Diner began serving children free food, but they will not be open... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 1:26:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

CPS sets limits on who will receive district-issued wifi hotspots
CPS sets limits on who will receive district-issued wifi hotspots
COLUMBIA - With school less than three weeks away, some Columbia families are finding out they won't get wifi hotspots... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 10:33:00 AM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Missouri doctor loses license for amputating toe on porch
Missouri doctor loses license for amputating toe on porch
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri doctor has lost his state medical license after amputating a patient's gangrenous toe on... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 9:47:00 AM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Depression in British adults may have doubled during coronavirus pandemic
Depression in British adults may have doubled during coronavirus pandemic
(CNN) -- Nearly a fifth of British adults likely experienced some form of depression during the coronavirus pandemic, according to... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 9:36:53 AM CDT August 19, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Jefferson City to consider removal of a Confederate monument
Jefferson City to consider removal of a Confederate monument
JEFFERSON CITY - The Human Relations Commission will hold an online meeting Friday to discuss the removal of a Confederate... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 6:45:00 AM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Three arrested in Fulton for stolen car, drugs
Three arrested in Fulton for stolen car, drugs
FULTON - Three people were arrested in Fulton for drug and car theft charges late Tuesday night. According to... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 6:25:00 AM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Senate Republicans preparing $500B virus relief proposal
Senate Republicans preparing $500B virus relief proposal
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican senator says Senate GOP leaders are preparing a slimmed-down virus relief package of roughly $500... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 9:31:36 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

Help is on the way to improve COVID-19 contact tracing in Boone County
Help is on the way to improve COVID-19 contact tracing in Boone County
COLUMBIA - A top Boone County health official said there is still one problem with the COVID-19 system when it... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 7:37:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

EmVP: Man walks across U.S. for cancer research
EmVP: Man walks across U.S. for cancer research
BOONE COUNTY - Keith Doubman, 40, is on a mission to walk across the entire country. “I'm backpacking across... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 6:45:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

Central Methodist University starts classes after testing all students, staff
Central Methodist University starts classes after testing all students, staff
FAYETTE – Central Methodist University has re-started in-person classes, after screening all its students and staff for COVID-19. Joe... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 59°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8am 61°
9am 68°
10am 72°
11am 75°