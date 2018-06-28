UPDATE: 39-Year-Old Dies from Gunshot Wounds in Afternoon Shooting

COLUMBIA - 39-year-old Lamont Sargent died from gunshot wounds today after a shooting in the 300 block of North Eighth Street.

Columbia police officers were dispatched to the location Sunday around 3 p.m. after reports of shots fired. Sargent was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

There are an unknown number of suspects and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.