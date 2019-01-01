UPDATE: 4 charged, in custody, in connection to double homicide in Moberly

RANDOLPH COUNTY - Randolph County Prosecutor Stephanie Luntsford on Tuesday said she charged four men in connection with this past weekend's double homicide in Moberly.

Luntsford said 20-year-old Christopher Esry is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery. As of late Tuesday evening, police said he had been taken into custody. Police previously said Esry was "considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached."

Luntsford said 29-year-old Travis Koenig is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Police said they took him into custody without incident around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Forty-year-old Aaron Bloss is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, according to Luntsford. She said Steven Bell, 22, is charged with tampering with physical evidence. Police said they took both men into custody without incident around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The bonds were set at $1,000,000 cash for each.

Luntsford said she filed the charges Tuesday afternoon. She was sworn into office Monday.

She said she does not believe the incident was random.

"I do believe that the contact with the victims in this case, you know, was specific, and it was related to that incident or contact," Luntsford said. "Obviously, the nature of the charges are quite serious, but I don't believe it was random."