UPDATE: 74-year-old Jerry Kinman's body found

CALLAWAY COUNTY - After four days of searching, Jerry Kinman has been found dead near Little Dixie Lake.

Kinman, 74, of Millersburg was last seen Friday night before going on a walk near Little Dixie Lake.

An outpouring of volunteers, bringing ATVs and horses, came to the Little Dixie Conservation Area to help look for Kinman. Clay Chism, the Callaway County sheriff, said more than 50 volunteers came out to help look.

Chism said one of the community volunteers was riding an ATV near County Road 228 at around 6:42 p.m. when he found Kinman's body and called dispatch. A deputy reportedly arrived in three minutes, and they were able to identify the body as Kinman.

The vegetation was so thick, Chism said if the volunteer had just been a few feet further away from Kinman, he likely wouldn't have been found at that time.

As of now, there is no foul play suspected in Kinman's death, and Chism said an autopsy will help determine if any medical issues played a part.

His family told deputies they last heard from him over the phone when he said he had fallen while on his walk and there was some type of medical emergency.

The calls dropped before the family fully understood what happened.

KOMU 8 News spoke with Kinman's son-in-law, Jack Woodbury, on Monday.

Woodbury patrolled Little Dixie Lake on his boat searching for Kinman. He said Kinman had Parkinson's Disease and had gone without his medicine for more than two days.

He also said he is happy with how law enforcement officials handled the search, especially when officials decided to expand the search.

Lt. Curtis Hall of the Callaway County Sheriff's Office said was driving an ATV around the conservation area searching for any signs of Kinman.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted another surface search of Little Dixie Lake on Monday, but came up with nothing.

Multiple emergency agencies started searching on Saturday, including Callaway County Sheriff's Office, Callaway County EMS, Boone County Fire Protection District, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Task Force One.

Chism said the search team used every resource available to them.

