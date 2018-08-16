UPDATE: Accomplice Named in False Robbery Claim

COLUMBIA - Kelli Buckhalter, the woman who has been arrested for providing a false robbery report at Subway and for felony stealing, has implicated her husband, Trevor Buckhalter, as an accomplice.

Investigators made telephone contact with Trevor and requested he turn himself in. Buckhalter initially agreed to do so, but has never showed up at the police department.

He is currently wanted by police. If anyone has information on his location, they are asked to contact police, or call Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS.