UPDATE: Accused VA Murderer in Court for Preliminary Hearing
COLUMBIA - A Sedalia man accused of murdering an elderly Warsaw man at the Truman VA Hospital was in court on Tuesday. Rudy Perez Junior is accused of the first degree murder of a fellow patient in early February.
In mid-February, Perez pleaded not guilty with his attorney citing schizophrenia as the reason for the incident. In court on Tuesday, Perez's attorney asked for an arraignment hearing.
The arraignment is set for Monday, April 8 at 1:30 p.m. in the Boone County Courthouse.
Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight said, "After Monday Perez will have the opportunity to enter a guilty plea or proceed with a trial."
