UPDATE: Air, land and water search underway for man in Missouri River

BOONVILLE - A land, water and air search was underway for a man who jumped over the side of a bridge.

Around 7:30 p.m., MSHP Troop F said in a tweet that they are suspending the search until tomorrow.

Around 11:40 a.m., a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper witnessed a man jump over the side of a bridge in Boonville on the Missouri River.

According to tweets from MSHP Troop F, the man was white, 30s and wearing a tan shirt and camo pants.

"Family has been notified, but the man isn't being identified at this time," according to MSHP.

Troop F is requesting that anyone with possible sightings to call 911 or *55.