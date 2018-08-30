UPDATE: All lanes now reopened after tractor trailer accident on I-70
COLUMBIA - As of 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, Missouri Department of Transportation officials are reporting all lanes have been reopened on I-70 near Highway 63.
The Columbia Fire Department responded to an accident on I-70 near Highway 63 shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday.
The accident involving a tractor trailer closed both westbound lanes of I-70, causing considerable delays.
We are still waiting for more information about those involved in the accident.
