UPDATE: All lanes now reopened after tractor trailer accident on I-70

Image via viewer James Lindsey

COLUMBIA - As of 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, Missouri Department of Transportation officials are reporting all lanes have been reopened on I-70 near Highway 63.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to an accident on I-70 near Highway 63 shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The accident involving a tractor trailer closed both westbound lanes of I-70, causing considerable delays.

We are still waiting for more information about those involved in the accident.