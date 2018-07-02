UPDATE: All Lanes of I-70 Open at Missouri River Bridge

COOPER COUNTY - All lanes on Interstate 70 on the Missouri River bridge near mile marker 115 are now open following a vehicle fire that closed the highway down Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the fire around 9 a.m. All four lanes of traffic were closed for about an hour while crews worked to put out the fire and clean up the fuel spill. Westbound lanes reopened around 10 a.m., but eastbound lanes remained closed until a little after 11 when one lane reopened. All lanes opened around 12 p.m. and traffic has resumed to normal.

MoDOT says some delays are still possible.