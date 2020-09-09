UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled in Laclede County

LACLEDE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an Amber Alert that was issued at 2:20 p.m. this afternoon involving two white males and a newborn white female child. The MSHP said in a Twitter post that the child had been located safe.

The MSHP says that the three were traveling in a blue Jeep Wrangler with a black soft top Jeep and unknown license plate numbers.

One suspect was identified as 34-year-old Steven Joseph Bohlinger by the MSHP. The other suspect goes by the name "Mike," is around 45 years old and has a light gray beard.

Anyone with knowledge of the child's whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Lebanon Police Department.

A previous version of this story stated that the MSHP was searching for a child. The child has since been located.