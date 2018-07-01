UPDATE: AMBER Alert in Warsaw canceled

Carmelita Wilson was taken into custody after an AMBER Alert on Tuesday.

WARSAW - Two children in Benton County were found Tuesday afternoon.

According to an AMBER Alert, Gabriel Longleywilson, 9, and Serenity Longleywilson, 7 were abducted from 26284 Highway OO in Warsaw at 6:14 p.m. on Monday.

There was no description for the children's height, weight, eye color, hair color or clothing. No photos of the children were available at the time of the AMBER Alert.

The suspect was Carmelita Maria Wilson.

The children were found and Wilson was charged with assault, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle.

[Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include the latest information.]