UPDATE: Arrest made after man was found dead in north Columbia

Photo courtesy of Boone County Sheriff's Department.

COLUMBIA - Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of an unresponsive adult male in the roadway on W. Sycamore Hills Road Saturday night.

The victim was identified as Anthony G. Lockwood, 39, of Columbia.

According to reports, deputies arrived on the scene shortly before 7:00 p.m. and found Lockwood unresponsive. Lockwood was transported by ambulance to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The death investigation was determined to be a homicide. David E. Myers, 44, was arrested Sunday morning on 2nd degree murder charges in connection with the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

(Editor’s note: This story was edited to correct the age of the person arrested in this case. KOMU originally reported their age as 54. Their correct age is 44.)