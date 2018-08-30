UPDATE: Arrest made following Fulton Middle School threat

FULTON — The Fulton Police Department has arrested one man in connection to the threats made towards Fulton Middle School on August 29.

Officers arrested Courtney Cornelius Reid, 37, of Jefferson City. Officers located Reid in Jefferson City on August 31 around 7:30 a.m. where he was then transported to the Fulton Police Department.

Reid was arrested on six counts of violating an order of protection and one count of domestic assault.

Reid had been involved with an ongoing domestic situation with a woman who was the mother of his two children. The woman lives in Fulton and Reid had made several physical threats towards her over the past few weeks.

The woman got a restraining order against Reid, preventing him from seeing their children. Reid ignored the restraining order and continued to make physical threats towards her through text messages and social media.

The arrest follows the incident on August 29 when an anonymous caller told Fulton Middle School a man would arrive at the school to see his children and would be armed with a gun.

