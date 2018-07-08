UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting on Hulen Drive
COLUMBIA - Police said Sunday they have arrested a juvenile in connection with a fatal shooting on Hulen Drive.
A statement from the Columbia Police Department said the arrest was made "due to the assistance and cooperation of members of the community."
Police have confirmed the victim was 20-year-old Rovon Blocker. He was found inside the residence in the 700th block of Hulen Drive Saturday night.
The police department said Blocker was alive when paramedics arrived, but he was later pronounced dead.
The statement from CPD said no further information will be released at this time.
