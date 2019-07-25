UPDATE: Arrest made in violent Maries County robbery caught on camera

MARIES COUNTY - Prosecutors charged one man in connection to a violent robbery caught on camera at Maries County restaurant. The crime happened July 7.

They charged Benjamin Tolliver, 30, with first degree robbery, first degree burglary, armed criminal action, stealing and first degree assault.

The Maries County Sheriff's Office released security footage earlier this month of the armed robbery at Vichy Wye Restaurant. Deputies hoped releasing the video would help investigators find the suspects.

The video shows two suspects with hats on and clothing tied around their faces. The two male robbers entered the restaurant with a handgun. In the video, one suspect puts a gun to a woman's head and another victim is seen getting on his knees with his hands up before being directed by one of the suspects to move.

The sheriff's office said in a post on its Facebook page that during the course of the robbery one of the suspects fired a round and a victim's leg was hit by a bullet fragment.

Tolliver has been in custody with the Phelps County Sheriff's Office since July 9, when he was arrested on unrelated felony charges, according to a Facebook post by Maries County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities from Maries County interviewed Tolliver while he was in custody. A warrant has been issued for Tolliver and is currently set at no bond.