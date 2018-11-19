UPDATE: Arrest made, man hospitalized in Boone County shooting

Tiffany Nichole Fountain

BOONE COUNTY - One woman is in custody Sunday after a shooting late Saturday night on North Wester Lane, just east of Columbia city limits.

Boone County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 800 block of Wester Lane around 9:30 p.m. after a neighbor called reporting a loud argument.

Upon arriving, deputies found a male with a gunshot wound to the chest sitting in a red Chevy truck, according to Detective Tom O'Sullivan. Neighbors said there was a heated exchange between the man and Tiffany Fountain prior to the gunshot.

"I was thinking, 'Oh, it's going to be alright.' But then, when I heard the gunshot I'm like, 'Okay this can't be happening,'" neighbor Casey Allen said. Allen's aunt lives across the street from Fountain; he witnessed the shooting while visiting her.

Fountain, 36, was arrested on three charges at 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning. The charges are first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action while intoxicated, according to the BCSD website.

The male victim is still hospitalized and the sheriff's department has not released any more information on his condition.

"It's usually quiet," Allen said about his aunt's neighborhood.

Neighbors said there have been issues at 806 N Wester Lane before, usually with the couple arguing with each other.