UPDATE: Arrests follow teenage girl checking into hospital after being shot

COLUMBIA - Police arrested two people and took a juvenile into custody during an investigation into what happened before a teenager arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to Public Information Officer Bryana Larimer of the Columbia Police Department, Boone County Joint Communications received a call at 8:01 p.m. about a 17-year-old girl entering a local hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Columbia Police officers and detectives, as well as University of Missouri police officers arrived to investigate. The people who showed up at the hospital with the victim were detained for questioning. Police determined the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Southpark Drive.

During the investigation, police said 18-year-old Deondray West refused to follow officers' orders and tried to push past officers after being detained. Officers said he kicked and hit an officer several times, then kicked a second officer. Police arrested West for charges of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and three counts of fourth-degree assault.

Officers also detained 18-year-old Roderick Kemp. They said he tried to pull away from officers as he was being escorted out of the hospital. Officers arrested Kemp for resisting arrest.

Officers also took a 14-year-old male juvenile into custody for fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.

There have been no arrests made at this time specifically connected to how the victim got shot. Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652, or call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.

[Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include information on the arrests released by the Columbia Police Department.]