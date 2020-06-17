UPDATE: Ashland leaders vote to appoint Sgt. Gabe Edwards as police chief

ASHLAND - The Ashland Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday night 5-1 to appoint Sgt. Gabe Edwards as the police chief effective immediately.

Edwards has spent more than two decades in law enforcement working for Boone County Sheriff's Department for 14 years. He joined the Ashland Police Department in May 2017.

Edwards' appointment comes after former police chief Lyn Woolford asked to be reappointed as chief during public comment.

Woolford was placed on administrative leave in February.

In a statement Woolford read at Tuesday's board of aldermen meeting, he asked for his job back.

"I want to continue to be your police chief and I hope you reappoint me tonight," it reads in part.

Also in the statement, Woolford said he was accused of mishandling paperwork related to a police, internal affairs investigation.

"The accusations made against me are untrue. I have covered up nothing."

Woolford was placed on leave on Feb. 11 by city administrator Tony St. Romaine.

At that time St. Romaine said, "The city cannot disclose specific personnel actions towards employees. We will provide additional information and details once this matter has been thoroughly reviewed."

Less than a week later, KOMU 8 reported on Feb. 17 that Woolford had filed a lawsuit again the city and its current mayor Gene Rhorer. Woolford accused Rhorer of taking "retaliatory action" and violating his right to due process.

The lawsuit alleged that Rhorer demanded that Woolford send Ashland police officers to his residence on at least two occasions for the purpose of removing Rhorer's girlfriend.

KOMU 8 also reported on billboards that were put up in the area in support of Woolford as police chief.

On Feb. 18, the city appointed deputy chief Terry Toalson as interim chief. Many community members also spoke out at that meeting in support of Woolford.

Rhorer did not run for reelection earlier this month. Voters chose Richard Sullivan as the new mayor of Ashland.