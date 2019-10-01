UPDATE: At least one dead, 10 injured in 'violent incident' at Finnish school complex

KUOPIO, Finland (CNN) - A stabbing at a vocational school complex in Kuopio, eastern Finland, has left at least one person dead and 10 injured, two seriously, according to police.

A Finnish police spokesman said a male suspect, who is one of the injured, is in custody after he used a bladed weapon during the "violent incident."

The suspect is a male citizen of Finland, the spokesman added.

Officers engaged their firearms after being called out to the incident, but would not comment on the possible motive for the attack.

Kuopio Police received a call about the incident at around 12:30 p.m. local time (5:30 a.m. ET) at a shopping mall, which also houses a vocational school for students aged 16 years and over.