UPDATE: At least one dead, 10 injured in 'violent incident' at Finnish school complex
KUOPIO, Finland (CNN) - A stabbing at a vocational school complex in Kuopio, eastern Finland, has left at least one person dead and 10 injured, two seriously, according to police.
A Finnish police spokesman said a male suspect, who is one of the injured, is in custody after he used a bladed weapon during the "violent incident."
The suspect is a male citizen of Finland, the spokesman added.
Officers engaged their firearms after being called out to the incident, but would not comment on the possible motive for the attack.
Kuopio Police received a call about the incident at around 12:30 p.m. local time (5:30 a.m. ET) at a shopping mall, which also houses a vocational school for students aged 16 years and over.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Two Democrats have entered the race to unseat Republican incumbent Vicky Hartzler in the 2020 race for... More >>
in
CHARITON COUNTY - A logjam on the Grand River Bridge pushed down the structure Tuesday evening. The video, posted... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a credit card fraud. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Students from public high schools in Boone County discussed their experiences with underaged vaping Tuesday night. Rohan Rao... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Gavin Spoor is one of around 50,000 farmers under 25 in the country, and he wants to own... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Housing Authority of the City of Jefferson has reinforced an already existing policy that bans the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Citizens protested outside of Gov. Mike Parson's office after his spokeswoman announced he wouldn't grant clemency to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Cursing, racial slurs and a trashed visitors locker room greeted Battle High School fans, players and cheerleaders on Friday... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A judge allowed a woman accused in the death of a toddler in late 2018 to post... More >>
in
DALLAS (AP) — A white former Dallas police officer who said she fatally shot her unarmed, black neighbor after mistaking... More >>
in
KUOPIO, Finland (CNN) - A stabbing at a vocational school complex in Kuopio, eastern Finland, has left at least one... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri River and Daniel Boone Regional Libraries have changed their rules on electronic media sharing, effective Tuesday.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Initial estimates show Jefferson City has spent more than $4.2 million in disaster recovery efforts in response... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The warmest September mid-Missourians will be able to remember just occurred. This is because no one from the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Vigils are scheduled around the state prior to the execution of Russell Bucklew on Tuesday, the first execution... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 Sports' very own Chris Gervino has been picked as an honoree for the 25th anniversary of... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies arrested an Owensville man over the weekend after a reported kidnapping in the Holts Summit area.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Associated General Contractors of Missouri launched BuildMO Week Monday. This year officials are focusing on what they... More >>
in