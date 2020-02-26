UPDATE: At least one fatality reported amid numerous morning crashes
COLUMBIA - Emergency responders have reported numerous crashes, slide-offs and other incidents related to slick roads Wednesday morning.
One crash with a confirmed fatality happened on the I-70 bridge over the Missouri River at Rocheport at around 6:40 a.m. That crash scene cleared shortly before 10 a.m. The report for the crash hasn't been released.
Troopers said they've marked several other vehicles that were stranded or abandoned throughout the morning.
Current traffic conditions on NB US 63 at Ashland. Several slide-offs & crashes in area AND other locations.— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 26, 2020
Anticipate delays and please scan the road ahead. #MoWx #MidMoWx pic.twitter.com/jXsiH9gvhw
You can find the latest on road conditions and crashes reported by MoDOT here.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY (CNN) - Missouri deer hunters donated nearly 350,000 pounds of venison to food banks and pantries across the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman was arrested for drug possession after being struck on Highway 40 Tuesday night. Joanna... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who took over the state’s top... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The family of Mengqi Ji, who has been missing since October and is presumed dead, released a statement... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Emergency responders have reported numerous crashes, slide-offs and other incidents related to slick roads Wednesday morning. One... More >>
in
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Bernie Sanders faced a torrent of attacks Tuesday night during a raucous debate that tested the Democratic... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One group of former service men and women is making a difference across the state providing help... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - New technology installed by Ameren could provide more responsive service if severe weather comes to Jefferson City.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia neighborhood watch is still relevant despite social media and sites like Nextdoor. Neighborhood watch programs encourage... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - The American Cancer Society's annual "Stick a Fork in Cancer" campaign welcomes a new restaurant. BluTaco joins... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe today filed to run for election in 2020. Kehoe has served as... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia Public Works plow crews are scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, to prepare for possible... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY— Tuesday at the Missouri State Capitol, representatives heard testimony from people in regards to a house bill that... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson and Auditor Nicole Galloway filed to run for governor on Tuesday. It was... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- The Civil Rights Movement was a time of racially charged protests and marches. Some activists took to the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri joined 38 other states in an investigation into Juul Labs on Tuesday. Those states are looking into... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia College announced Tuesday it is laying off 49 employees across the nation, including 25 at its Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- An announcement from Bishop Shawn McKnight at Father Tolton today revealed the school's $6.2 million-dollar debt will be completely... More >>
in