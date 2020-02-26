UPDATE: At least one fatality reported amid numerous morning crashes

Photo: Missouri State Highway Patrol

COLUMBIA - Emergency responders have reported numerous crashes, slide-offs and other incidents related to slick roads Wednesday morning.

One crash with a confirmed fatality happened on the I-70 bridge over the Missouri River at Rocheport at around 6:40 a.m. That crash scene cleared shortly before 10 a.m. The report for the crash hasn't been released.

Troopers said they've marked several other vehicles that were stranded or abandoned throughout the morning.

Current traffic conditions on NB US 63 at Ashland. Several slide-offs & crashes in area AND other locations.



Anticipate delays and please scan the road ahead. #MoWx #MidMoWx pic.twitter.com/jXsiH9gvhw — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 26, 2020

You can find the latest on road conditions and crashes reported by MoDOT here.